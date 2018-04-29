National

Trucks torched as protesters shut down Durban-Joburg freeway

At least 10 trucks have been set alight as protesters fire live rounds at police

29 April 2018 - 21:32 Jeff Wicks
A truck burns on the N3 highway, the main link between Johannesburg and Durban, on Sunday night. As many as 10 trucks had been set alight. Picture: SUPPLIED
A wave of civil disobedience which saw trucks torched has forced the closure of the N3 and the R103 at Mooi River on Sunday night.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge of the incident confirmed that traffic had been halted on the busy national freeway. They said that police units were in the process of being deployed to the scene.

The N3 is the main freeway between Johannesburg and Durban‚ and is a vital tourist and business route‚ particularly for trucking.

It is understood that 10 trucks had been set alight and that protesters were firing live rounds at police.

This follows a similar incident over the Easter weekend when police engaged in running battles with mobs of looters.

Trucks were looted and burned on both the N3 and the adjacent R103 in skirmishes that lasted nearly 24 hours.

This is a developing story.

