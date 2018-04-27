New Sassa CEO appointed
The South African Social Security Agency has appointed a new CEO, its fourth in less than two years. Former CIO of Sassa Abraham Mahlangu has been appointed acting CEO to replace Pearl Bhengu who took up the position in July 2017. Bhengu replaced Thokozani Magwaza who resigned from the position after a high profile spat with then social development minister Bathabile Dlamini.
Mahlangu’s appointment comes in the wake of the decision by Susan Shabangu, the new minister of social development, to suspend Sassa’s tender to procure a service provider for the cash payment of social grants. Thank
Mahlangu’s appointment has not been formally announced but has been confirmed by Sassa sources. It is unclear when he was appointed but on April 25 he signed off as the acting CEO of SAssa on the confirmatory affidavit to the Minister’s affidavit. The affidavit to the Constitutional Court outlined the minister’s reasons for suspending the tender. Sassa and its CEO were the first and second applicants in the matter.
