Her boxing gloves are at the ready‚ and Patricia de Lille appears ready to fight — at least if a tweet in response to a vote of no confidence passed against the Cape Town mayor on Wednesday night is anything to go by.

In the tweet — captioned "Next round! Let’s go!" — she says "what is important is who gives the knockout" while brandishing a pair of black boxing gloves. In the background is a newspaper poster saying: "Don’t let racists speak for you."

De Lille on Wednesday faced a vote of no confidence from the party’s Cape Town caucus. The motion was passed‚ paving the way‚ ultimately‚ for De Lille to be removed from her post.

She described the vote as being driven by the feelings of individuals and not the "public’s will". She made the comment in a statement posted on social media after the decision.