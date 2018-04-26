Kimi Makwetu denies he was unfair to KPMG and Nkonki

Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has defended his decision to terminate relationships with KPMG and Nkonki, following what he says are "misleading statements" that suggest he treated the firms unequally.

Statements that sought to project his office’s decision as "irrational and unsympathetic" paid no heed to the fact that he had given the firms "ample time" to explain matters raised with them regarding corporate governance, Makwetu said.

Having previously cited negative media reports, Makwetu provided more reasons for his decision to end his office’s contracts with the two audit firms.

Suggestions that he had treated them unequally, considering that KPMG’s issues were brought to light in September 2017 and Nkonki’s in March, were "unfounded", he said.

The auditor-general had initially decided to await the outcome of independent investigations into KPMG but realised that these would not be concluded ahead of its statutory audit sign-off dates. This increased risk was compounded by the findings surrounding VBS Mutual Bank, he said.