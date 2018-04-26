National

Bill to get cigarettes into plain packaging now out for public comment

26 April 2018 - 13:30 Linda Ensor
Picture: ISTOCK
The Cabinet has approved the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill for public comment.

The bill will repeal the Tobacco Products Control Act, and will aim to promote public health and align SA’s tobacco control law with the World Health Organisation’s framework convention on tobacco control.

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday that the bill "addresses key areas relating to indoor public areas, the display of tobacco products at point of sale, use of electronic devices and the introduction of plain packaging of tobacco products".

