Unions furious at minimum wage with strikes a test for ‘billionaire’ Ramaphosa

More than 2,000 union members marched in Johannesburg in a nationwide protest on Wednesday against a proposed national minimum wage, presenting a test for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who champions the policy.

The R20 an hour minimum wage, which Ramaphosa sees as an important step to tackle labour instability and wage inequality, was approved by Cabinet in November and is meant to be introduced on May 1, but dissatisfaction over the minimum wage bill could delay implementation.

The workers were marching in downtown Johannesburg holding aloft placards, one of which read: "To hell with R20 per hour".

"A minimum wage of R20 an hour is a spit in the face of the working class. Ramaphosa has sold out workers," said Moses Modisane, a shop steward with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokesperson for Numsa, said, "This is not a picnic ... This is the day we have chosen to fight back. We are not giving up our lives for R20 an hour."

Supporters of the minimum wage say it will reduce inequality and stimulate economic growth as workers can spend more. But critics say it could lead to increased unemployment, already at record highs, with some employers unable to afford higher wage bills.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), which says it represents 30 unions with about 800,000 members, said its workers country-wide would take part in the protest. "We want to send the strongest message to those who are selling us out," Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi told a crowd of workers.

He was speaking outside the Gauteng Department of Health offices in the inner-city‚ where he read from a billboard mounted outside ANC headquarters at Luthuli House‚ quoting the Freedom Charter. "The people shall govern," he quoted. "Where?"

Vavi said it was a mistake for workers to have voted for a billionaire to become president of the country and lashed out at rival union federation Cosatu‚ which supported Ramaphosa during the ANC elective conference in December.

"Where did you hear it in the world that workers put a multi-billionaire as president? The first thing he did when he took office was to raise VAT ... and all the things that workers need [sic]‚" said Vavi.

Cosatu, which is part of the ruling alliance with the ANC, denounced the protests.

Saftu says it was excluded from talks over the minimum wage and there was no meaningful consultation with workers. However, the government says it held months of negotiations with unions and employers before the minimum wage was introduced. The government’s spokesperson Phumla Williams, in a statement, called for the workers to stage peaceful protests.

With Reuters