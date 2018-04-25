National

SARS paid Optimum VAT repayment to a third party

25 April 2018 - 09:49 Kyle Cowan
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has for the second time allowed a multimillion-rand value added tax (VAT) repayment claimed by a Gupta-owned business to be paid to a third party‚ court documents show.

Times Select has learned that, on April 11‚ SARS made a payment of R89m, meant for Optimum Coal Mine‚ to a third party‚ a company named In House Wages.

The sole director of In House Wages‚ a business with an address in the Rustenburg suburb of Tlhabane West‚ is 34-year-old Ashvir Maharaj.

Contacted on Tuesday‚ Maharaj said he had limited knowledge of the company’s operations because he had only recently taken over as sole director.

He said he had no idea why the money had been paid into his account.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select

Suspended SARS boss Tom Moyane digs in, disciplinary hearing on cards

The suspended SA Revenue Services commissioner turned down two settlement offers and replied to a third with conditions, which were rejected by Cyril ...
National
1 day ago

High Court dismisses objection to prevent Outa making applications in Gupta-linked mining trusts

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse obtained a court order to freeze the funds in two trusts, with the Bank of Baroda, to which the trustees objected
National
5 days ago

Battle over Gupta mines' rehabilitation funds returns to court

The application was made by the trustees of the two R1.7bn rehabilitation trust funds
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Football hooligans cause R2.6m worth of damage at ...
National
2.
‘Landmark’ judgment protecting asylum seekers is ...
National
3.
NPA head says losing more prosecutors ...
National
4.
Parliament adopts terms of reference for inquiry ...
National

Related Articles

Suspended SARS boss Tom Moyane digs in, disciplinary hearing on cards
National

High Court dismisses objection to prevent Outa making applications in ...
National

Battle over Gupta mines' rehabilitation funds returns to court
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.