The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has for the second time allowed a multimillion-rand value added tax (VAT) repayment claimed by a Gupta-owned business to be paid to a third party‚ court documents show.

Times Select has learned that, on April 11‚ SARS made a payment of R89m, meant for Optimum Coal Mine‚ to a third party‚ a company named In House Wages.

The sole director of In House Wages‚ a business with an address in the Rustenburg suburb of Tlhabane West‚ is 34-year-old Ashvir Maharaj.

Contacted on Tuesday‚ Maharaj said he had limited knowledge of the company’s operations because he had only recently taken over as sole director.

He said he had no idea why the money had been paid into his account.

