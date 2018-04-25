National

Saftu urged to keep mass protests on Wednesday violence-free

25 April 2018 - 11:09 Theto Mahlakoana
South African Federation of Trade Unions protesters in Durban, April 25 2018. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
South African Federation of Trade Unions protesters in Durban, April 25 2018. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

The government has called on participants in Wednesday’s mass protest organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) to ensure it does not descend into chaos or violence.

Thousands of workers have started gathering at different points across the country ahead of marches to different government departments.

Saftu has opposed the introduction of the national minimum wage of R20 an hour, and amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and Labour Relations Act, which will force unions to ballot members before embarking on a strike.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the government said that while the right to assemble and protest was enshrined in the Constitution, it expected protestors to conduct themselves in a "responsible manner".

Public sector unions demand wage talks resume immediately

A new wage agreement should have been concluded by the end of March
7 hours ago

Acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) director-general Phumla Williams called on Saftu to ensure that the march to Parliament in Cape Town was peaceful as it was a national key point and the highest law-making arm of the state.

"We call on all those participating in the marches across the various provinces to refrain from violence, destruction of property and intimidation. The rights of people who do not want to participate in the marches must be respected. When marches deviate from the intended cause and become characterised by violence, looting and civil disobedience, it is less likely to produce democratic progress," she said.

A number of security guards and petrol attendants in Johannesburg have reported for work dressed in casual clothes, fearing intimidation.

Early morning traffic was also less than usual ahead of the march that will lead to the closure of some roads in major CBDs across the country.

The gatherings have attracted a high police presence, with the government appealing to the marching unions to allow the law-enforcement agencies the space to do its work and safeguard properties.

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Continuous engagement can avert strikes

The heartbreaking images of winding queues at taxi ranks bring home the importance of why alternatives should be explored more vigorously
6 hours ago

What is worrying Busa about start-ups and the minimum wage

Business Unity SA is concerned about the efficacy of the process that will allow certain SMEs to be exempt from minimum wage requirements
8 days ago

Nene names strong team to decide zero-rated VAT items

Prof Ingrid Woolard will head the nine-person panel set to review which products South Africans will not pay VAT on
15 hours ago

