Saftu urged to keep mass protests on Wednesday violence-free

The government has called on participants in Wednesday’s mass protest organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) to ensure it does not descend into chaos or violence.

Thousands of workers have started gathering at different points across the country ahead of marches to different government departments.

Saftu has opposed the introduction of the national minimum wage of R20 an hour, and amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and Labour Relations Act, which will force unions to ballot members before embarking on a strike.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the government said that while the right to assemble and protest was enshrined in the Constitution, it expected protestors to conduct themselves in a "responsible manner".