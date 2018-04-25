Ronnie Kasrils pursues document with allegedly forged signature

The urgent part of the application was dropped after Dintwe had provisionally regained his security clearance following the shifting of Fraser to the correctional services department.

Dintwe had said in his founding affidavit that allegations being investigated against Fraser included that he had fraudulently copied Kasrils’s signature to establish PAN.

Dintwe also alleged that through PAN, Fraser had improperly awarded tenders and contracts to people associated with his family, as part of a process that cost taxpayers more than R1bn. These allegations are contained in Jacques Pauw’s best-selling book, The President’s Keepers.

Kasrils said he would ask Dintwe to provide him with a copy of the document at the centre of the claim about the fraudulent signature. He would also write to Jafta to inquire about the fate of a 2010 inquiry into alleged fraud at the former National Intelligence Agency when Fraser was the deputy director-general of operations.

Additionally, Kasrils said he would ask for any information Pauw could have been referring to when writing about the alleged abuse of his signature.

"At the time [in 2010] I can reveal that I did identify it as my signature, [but that] one doesn’t know with technology what can happen to my signature, which can be utilised on other documents," Kasrils said.

Pauw’s allegations should be tested in court, Kasrils said. "I would like to be informed about all aspects of that issue relating to my signature relating to PAN’s flow of funding," he said.