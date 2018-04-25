Parliament told there are other options to help the poor than VAT zero-rating

Davis defended the increase in VAT on the grounds that it was the least economically harmful of the possible tax-raising options. "We had run out of road. The question we were faced with was where else to go. For the year 2018, I am not sure there were many options available to us. VAT was the only option available, as regrettable as it is."

The mechanism with the least negative impact on the economy was, thus, a VAT increase.

An increase in personal income tax would not have yielded the required amount and an increase in the corporate income tax rate would have contributed to a deterioration in SA’s competitiveness compared to other African countries. To get the required R23bn raised by the VAT increase would have required a significant increase in the corporate tax rate, which would also have contributed to a greater retardation of the growth rate than the VAT increase.

Davis believed there had been a decline in tax morality that was apparent in the very low yield from the special voluntary disclosure programme, which aimed to get taxpayers with undeclared foreign assets to regularise their tax affairs. This, together with a decline in the efficiency of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), had contributed to the revenue shortfall of R48bn in the last financial year — and it was critical to strengthen the functioning of SARS.

The judge said the Davis Tax Committee was strongly in favour of a wealth tax in light of the "despicable" level of inequality in the country, but more work needed to be undertaken urgently to prepare for its introduction.

Davis urged SARS to be far more ruthless about estate duty, which was a wealth tax, and suggested that the rate should be raised "immediately" and should be as high as 40% for wealthy estates. "There are too many holes by which people can avoid estate duty."