National

‘Is it necessary for you to write about my airplanes’ Christo Wiese asks after confirming sale of two

25 April 2018 - 17:36 Nico Gous
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Dollar billionaire and former chairman of Steinhoff Christo Wiese is selling two of his luxury private jets.

Wiese confirmed this to TimesLIVE on Wednesday afternoon after Huffington Post SA reported that he was selling his Dassault Falcon 900C and Boeing Business Jet.

"[The report] is totally accurate. We are looking at buying one airplane instead of two."

Wiese did not want to elaborate on why he was selling his private aircraft.

"Oh my gosh‚ is it really necessary for you to write about my airplanes?"

According to Forbes‚ Wiese’s net worth plummeted from $5.6bn in March and now stands at $1.1bn.

Steinhoff shares have slumped almost 95% since accounting irregularities emerged in December that wiped off more than R182bn from its market value.

Steinhoff shares traded at R2.23 on Wednesday afternoon. The company’s current market value is about R9.6bn‚ but barely five months ago its market capitalisation stood at R196.73bn.

Steinhoff’s Johan van Zyl resigns ahead of shareholder meeting in Amsterdam

Non-executive director Johan Van Zyl has resigned from the board of Steinhoff International Holdings so the firm can ‘build for the ...
Companies
7 days ago

Steinhoff's implosion shows how networking can go horribly wrong

The familiarity that enables the easy movement of capital and information is also what dulls the sense of scepticism, writes Ann Crotty
Companies
7 days ago

Steinhoff shares hit all-time low as it cuts stake in STAR

Scandal-hit company seen as likely to sell more to refinance debt
Business
10 days ago

Shock and disbelief as Dutch base gets Christo Wiese off the hook

Steinhoff stuns investors and corporate governance analysts with confirmation  that it prepaid Wiese €325m just before it collapsed
Companies
13 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
‘Is it necessary for you to write about my ...
National
2.
Transnet and two pension funds to file a plea in ...
National
3.
DA wants court to declare that Ramaphosa erred in ...
National
4.
Unions furious at minimum wage with strikes a ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.