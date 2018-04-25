‘Is it necessary for you to write about my airplanes’ Christo Wiese asks after confirming sale of two

Dollar billionaire and former chairman of Steinhoff Christo Wiese is selling two of his luxury private jets.

Wiese confirmed this to TimesLIVE on Wednesday afternoon after Huffington Post SA reported that he was selling his Dassault Falcon 900C and Boeing Business Jet.

"[The report] is totally accurate. We are looking at buying one airplane instead of two."

Wiese did not want to elaborate on why he was selling his private aircraft.

"Oh my gosh‚ is it really necessary for you to write about my airplanes?"

According to Forbes‚ Wiese’s net worth plummeted from $5.6bn in March and now stands at $1.1bn.

Steinhoff shares have slumped almost 95% since accounting irregularities emerged in December that wiped off more than R182bn from its market value.

Steinhoff shares traded at R2.23 on Wednesday afternoon. The company’s current market value is about R9.6bn‚ but barely five months ago its market capitalisation stood at R196.73bn.