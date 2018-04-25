DA wants court to declare that Ramaphosa erred in moving Fraser to correctional services

"The DA seeks an order that declares that Ramaphosa’s recent appointment of Fraser ‘violated the President’s constitutional obligation to appoint a national commissioner who is sufficiently conscientious, has enough credibility to do this important job effectively, and is of good character’. Arthur Fraser fails every aspect of this test. In fact, his co-ordination of a parallel intelligence network should have been reason to fire him — not rehire him in a different capacity."

"We therefore ask of the court to review and set aside the President’s decision to appoint Arthur Fraser as national commissioner of correctional services on April 17."

According to Maimane, Ramaphosa’s "new dawn" has failed to stop the ANC’s long-standing practice of reshuffling compromised individuals across government departments. This practice must be abolished once and for all, not carried out by the President. In the tight fiscal space our country is currently in, we cannot be wasting millions of rand of public money on dodgy individuals."

Fraser was moved to correctional services last week, a mere two says before he faced a court bid in which the Inspector-General of Intelligence, Setlhomamaru Dintwe, was seeking to interdict the former spy boss’s decision to revoke his security clearance.

Dintwe accused Fraser of revoking his top-secret security clearance as a way of thwarting an investigation in which Fraser was directly targeted.

The court bid was subsequently dropped when Fraser was moved to Correctional Services and Dintwe got his top secret security clearance back.

"In light of the damning and serious allegations against Fraser — including that he operated a secret and parallel intelligence service from his own home whilst working for the SSA and utilised millions of rand of public funds for personal gain — the President’s decision to appoint Fraser falls foul of the President’s own constitutional obligations. We had initially written to the President seeking answers as to why Fraser was appointed, and the rationale behind this appointment," Maimane said.

He said Ramaphosa has failed to answer the questions, "and as such we have little option but to approach the court".