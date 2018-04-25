Capetonians were warned to batten down the hatches as the city braced for thunderstorms‚ rain and a chance of hail overnight on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service said there was an 80% chance of rain that would carry on into Thursday. Gale force winds are also expected.

Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management team said it was on standby.

"Severe thunderstorms are expected over the Cape metropole‚ south-eastern parts of the Cape Winelands and extreme northern parts of the Overberg district overnight into early [Thursday] morning‚ where localised flooding‚ hail and damaging winds are possible‚" said Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.

This is the second time this week a heavy rain warning has been issued for the drought-ravaged area.

"There are good indications of thunderstorm activity early morning [on Thursday]‚ with the possibility of some of them being severe. The main disruptive weather potentially ... is heavy downpours of rain‚ which could lead to localised flooding‚ strong and damaging winds‚ as well as a possibility of large amounts of small hail.

"So far‚ impacts are expected to be minor‚ however, there is a small possibility of certain areas being significantly affected‚ specifically informal settlements over the Cape Flats and southern Peninsula‚ with flooding and strong winds potentially causing damage‚" said Powell.

A north-westerly gale force wind between the coast of Table Bay and Cape Agulhas is also expected from Wednesday evening, but will subside by Thursday.