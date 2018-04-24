Wild Coast roots sustain top judge Mandisa Maya

The court sits for five months a year, with the remaining seven devoted to preparation, reading and research. She will hear two diverse appeals in May. Former president Jacob Zuma is asking the court to consider the high court’s decision that the DA was entitled to all the documents relating to his March 2017 dismissal of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas. The case is complicated by the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa does not want to pursue the matter.

She will also hear an appeal by fishermen convicted of fishing illegally in the Dwesa-Cwebe Marine Protected Area, on the Eastern Cape’s Wild Coast. They are opposing the minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries and others on the grounds that it is their customary right to fish there.

Maya knows the Wild Coast well as she was born in the former Transkei and spends most court recesses at her home on a small farm near Mthatha, where she grows vegetables and keeps various types of livestock.

“My husband and I are very focused on healthy, sustainable living and we are able to eat organic vegetables and meat because of the vegetables, pigs, chickens, goats and crops that we produce,” she says.

Her husband, businessman and entrepreneur Dabulamanzi Mlokoti, is from Johannesburg but enjoys farming and rural life. “I think my influence rubbed off on him,” she says.

As a judge in the Transkei from 2000 to 2004, Maya was involved in the Women’s Zenzele (“Do It Yourself”) Association, which promotes women’s self-sufficiency through growing vegetables, sewing and beadwork they can sell.

“My mother introduced me to Zenzele and I continue to live this ethos in my community where far too many people do nothing but wait for their social grants,” she says.

“A while back I said to the ladies in my community, ‘I see you are following the trajectory of the sun all day, when you could be feeding yourselves by growing vegetables’.”

Maya helped them fence off vegetable patches to keep out livestock. “On my last visit home, one of the ladies showed me the beautiful potatoes she had grown, and another showed me her cabbages. It is a growing movement,” she says.