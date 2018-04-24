National

R27bn needed to eradicate pit toilets in SA’s schools

24 April 2018 - 12:51 Graeme Hosken
School teacher's desk. Picture: THE TIMES
School teacher's desk. Picture: THE TIMES

The Department of Basic Education needs an estimated R27bn if it is to fix collapsing school infrastructure and eradicate thousands of pit toilets that endanger the lives of SA’s children.

The requirements were revealed after the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo issued a non-negotiable order against the department: conduct a thorough audit of the number of pit toilets and eradicate them once and for all.

In a scathing judgment delivered on Monday‚ Judge Gerrit Muller slammed the department for its "reprehensible" lack of understanding of basic human rights of SA’s pupils.

While the department has until July 30 to come up with its plan on how to replace pit toilets‚ it is confident its plan will be ready within two weeks. The order follows President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ in March‚ instructing the department to come up with a strategy to do away with such toilets.

