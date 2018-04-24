KwaZulu-Natal wastes millions on ferries that cannot sail on province’s rivers

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has wasted R4m by buying eight ferries, some of which cannot navigate the province’s rivers and lakes.

This surfaced in a parliamentary reply to the DA in February 2018.

"On their arrival it was discovered that the landscape was not fully conducive for them to be launched‚" KwaZulu-Natal department of education head Enock Vusumuzi Nzama and education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane wrote.

"Engagements with the relevant district municipalities and the department of transport are necessary as the required alterations to the landscape fall outside of the jurisdiction of the department of education."