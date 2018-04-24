KwaZulu-Natal wastes millions on ferries that cannot sail on province’s rivers
The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has wasted R4m by buying eight ferries, some of which cannot navigate the province’s rivers and lakes.
This surfaced in a parliamentary reply to the DA in February 2018.
"On their arrival it was discovered that the landscape was not fully conducive for them to be launched‚" KwaZulu-Natal department of education head Enock Vusumuzi Nzama and education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane wrote.
"Engagements with the relevant district municipalities and the department of transport are necessary as the required alterations to the landscape fall outside of the jurisdiction of the department of education."
Provincial education spokesman Kwazi Mthethwa said trees would have to be cleared in rivers that were not deep enough to carry ferries.
He added that dangerous animals such as crocodiles‚ hippos and snakes would also pose a challenge when clearing the rivers.
Mthethwa claimed the ferries were "just a pilot project" and "an eye-opener".
The eight ferry boats cost R520‚221.68.
Only Nhlange Secondary School is currently using a ferry to take 23 learners to school. Enkovukeni Primary School used one last year before learners were moved to another school.
Three of the ferries are stored at the Phumelela and Mafukuzela Gandhi circuit offices and the Ndwedwe municipal offices.
DA provincial education spokesman Rishigen Viranna said: "Many learners whose lives would have changed with the introduction of ferry boats or even buses are still walking long distances and crossing unsafe rivers and lakes to get to school."
Viranna said the party would call for an investigation into the "gross negligence and a lack of planning".
The government wants the other four ferry boats that have been paid for to remain anchored and set sail later.
"It was deemed sensible not to take delivery of the remaining four boats at this stage."
