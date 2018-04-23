News Leader
WATCH: Can SA attract investment while the president calls for land expropriation?
23 April 2018 - 08:36
The South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) has warned that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s goal of raising $100bn in five years could be stymied by his land expropriation drive.
Terence Corrigan, a Research Fellow at the SAIRR, spoke to Business Day TV about the issue.
Terence Corrigan, a Research Fellow at the SAIRR, talks to Business Day TV about the land expropriation and its possible effect on attracting investment
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
