WATCH: Can SA attract investment while the president calls for land expropriation?

23 April 2018 - 08:36
Picture: ISTOCK
The South African Institute of Race Relations (SAIRR) has warned that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s goal of raising $100bn in five years could be stymied by his land expropriation drive.

Terence Corrigan, a Research Fellow at the SAIRR, spoke to Business Day TV about the issue.

Terence Corrigan, a Research Fellow at the SAIRR, talks to Business Day TV about the land expropriation and its possible effect on attracting investment

Ramaphosa’s charm offensive in the UK looks likely to pay off

The President says he will introduce tax or general industrial incentives in a bid to win $100bn in new foreign investment
National
4 days ago

Measure of calm descends on Mahikeng ahead of Ramaphosa’s arrival

The Revolutionary Council, which led violent protests against North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, hopes the president will sack the premier
National
3 days ago

Danville residents rage to Bheki Cele about neglect, before Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit

Protests in Danville, Mahikeng have had a devastating effect on the provision of health, as most of the clinics have been forced to close
National
2 days ago

WATCH: Can Ramaphosa’s investment dream team deliver?

Pan-African Investment and Research Services CEO Iraj Abedian talk to Business Day TV about the plan to attract $100bn in foreign direct investment
Economy
5 days ago

