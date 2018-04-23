The nationwide bus strike is continuing as unions and management have not struck any deal.

"The strike is continuing. We have asked workers who are not members of the unions to join the strike because whatever deal we get will also benefit them‚" said Zanele Sabela‚ a spokesperson for the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu).

"We have not heard from management. We call on the ministers of transport and labour to intervene in the matter."

She said workers were no longer demanding a 12% wage increase and would settle for a 9.5 % increase for the first year and a 9% increase for the second.

Satawu‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)‚ the Transport and Omnibus Workers Union (Towu)‚ the Transport and Allied Workers Union of SA (Tawusa) and the Tirisano Transport and Services Workers Union announced their decision to continue with the strike on Friday afternoon.

The decision came after negotiations with employers‚ mediated by the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)‚ broke down earlier in the day.

The national bus strike started on Wednesday and has left commuters across the country stranded.

Wage negotiations in the industry deadlocked last month.