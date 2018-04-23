The chairwoman of the parliamentary portfolio committee on sport and recreation Beauty Dlulane will propose on Tuesday that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) be summoned to explain to the committee what it is doing to deal with hooliganism at stadiums.

Dlulane said the committee was disgusted by the conduct of fans at the game at the weekend between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars who invaded the pitch and caused havoc.

She said the behaviour of the fans was totally unacceptable.

“We know as the committee that in each match there are plans before the match starts. Therefore‚ we would love to hear from the PSL what is it that is not correctly done now and then in those stadiums.

“As the chairperson‚ I am thinking that we need to call them [the PSL] to share with us what is going on. Tomorrow at 9.30am we are having our routine meeting but I will propose in the agenda that we must put this item. We cannot just fold our arms. One of our duties is to do oversight in whatever is related to sport. This is uncalled for‚” said Dlulane.

Phelelani Jojisa‚ the only man arrested by police after the pitch invasion‚ has been remanded in custody. He made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Court on charges of malicious damage to property and pitch invasion.

On Saturday‚ Kaizer Chief fans invaded the pitch after their team lost 2-0 against Free State Stars in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.