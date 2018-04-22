National

EFF demands public protector probes R1.5m cattle ‘gift’ to Zuma

22 April 2018 - 18:32 Naledi Shange
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Image:

The EFF on Sunday called on the public protector to probe North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s alleged lavish gift of cattle worth R1.5m to then president Jacob Zuma.

"The EFF calls on the Public Protector to investigate former president Jacob Zuma and North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo on the allegations that the premier gave Zuma a herd of cattle worth R1.5m as a gift and paid for it using public funds‚" said spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in a statement.

"The EFF has also written a letter to the Public Protector to that effect."

It is alleged that the cattle were paid for with  public funds and were meant to have gone to emerging farmers in the province.

According to the Sunday Times‚ the cattle were delivered to Nkandla and signed for by Zuma himself in October 2016. The Hawks are investigating.

"Both Mahumapelo and Zuma must be investigated and if found guilty‚ they must not only pay back the money‚ they must be criminally held liable for abuse of state funds‚" said Ndlozi.

"It is not possible that Zuma can claim that he wrongly benefited from state money without any knowledge as it was the case with the Nkandla homestead security upgrades. This time‚ the Public Protector must not only recover public funds wrongly used for the private benefit of Zuma but must charge relevant law enforcement agencies to prosecute Zuma and Mahumapelo for stealing state cattle."

Ndlozi joined the chorus of people who called for Mahumapelo to step down.

"Mahumapelo has not only failed to drive the state machinery to deliver services‚ he has been part of crippling corruption‚" said Ndlozi.

TimesLIVE

Supra Mahumapelo's R1.5m 'gift' to Jacob Zuma exposed

Cattle intended for North West's poor farmers end up in Nkandla kraal
National
13 hours ago

Court ruling to delay no-confidence vote on North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo

Mahumapelo has been linked to the controversial Gupta family and was criticised for defending their lavish Sun City wedding
National
4 days ago

Embattled Supra Mahumapelo calls for calm in burning North West

Premier’s spokesperson calls on protesters to refrain from ‘violent disruptions’ and talk to the government about ‘issues they would like to discuss’
National
3 days ago

No rules bent in bursary for premier’s son, says Denel

The arms company says North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s son Oarabile was one of three students who received bursaries based on the same ...
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EFF demands public protector probes R1.5m cattle ...
National
2.
Zulu king to receive an honorary doctorate from ...
National
3.
Supra Mahumapelo's R1.5m 'gift' to Jacob Zuma ...
National
4.
Dignitaries, friends and family pay final ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.