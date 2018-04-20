Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services has welcomed the arrest of two correctional officers who allegedly helped 16 inmates escape from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre.

"The committee was gravely concerned with the recent spate of escapes because the safety of the South African public is paramount‚" committee chair Mathole Motshekga said.

"We welcome the arrests‚ as it shows that police and crime intelligence are hard at work in ensuring that the culprits of such acts will not go unpunished."

The escapes were highlighted at meetings the committee had with the minister of justice and correctional services‚ his deputies and the Department of Correctional Services on its annual performance plan.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha and Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla both said the "human factor" had aided the escapes.

The committee heard on Thursday that escapes from correctional facilities were actually on the decrease‚ despite the recent spate of prison breaks. There were 1‚244 escapes in 1995 while in the 2016-17 financial year 50 escapes were recorded. There were 71 in 2015-16‚ 49 in 2014-15 and 60 in 2012-13. Most of the escaped inmates were re-arrested.

The committee was told that most correctional officers were hardworking‚ law-abiding public servants. The department managed to foil 80 incidents of attempted escapes between April 2016 and March 2018.