‘I’ll be the next Mrs Zuma,’ claims 24-year-old

20 April 2018 - 13:43 Jeff Wicks
Nonkanyiso Conco. Picture: GOOGLE+
A 24-year-old Ballito woman claims she will become former president Jacob Zuma’s seventh bride.

Nonkanyiso Conco confirmed to TimesLIVE that she and the elder statesman were set to wed.

"Yes‚ we are getting married‚ but that is all I can say. I need to consult before I give any interviews‚" she said.

She would not be drawn on their courtship and their relationship in general. Conco is a director of the Pietermaritzburg-based Nomkhubulwane Culture and Youth Development Organisation‚ aimed at protecting the cultural practices of Zulu maidens.

Conco would be Zuma’s youngest bride‚ at 52 years his junior.

Zuma‚ who has always been a proponent of polygamy‚ is currently married to Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo‚ Thobeka Madiba-Zuma and Bongi Ngema-Zuma. He is divorced from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and separated from Nompumelelo MaNtuli Zuma.

