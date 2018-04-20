DA seeks judicial review over decision to appoint 'compromised' Arthur Fraser as boss of prisons

Describing former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser’s move to national commissioner of correctional services as unlawful, the DA will seek a judicial review of the appointment.

This will be the first time that a decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa is challenged in court on the basis of irrationality.

Fraser was moved to the helm of SA’s prisons a mere two days before he would have faced a battle in court brought by the Inspector-General of Intelligence, Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

The showdown in court was averted due to intervention by Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane wrote to Ramaphosa on Wednesday, demanding answers about the move.

"I requested information from President Ramaphosa about the procedure followed in appointing Fraser as the national commissioner, when the decision was made, whether Fraser’s alleged unlawful conduct at the SSA was factored into his new appointment and why Fraser was appointed to a portfolio that he has no experience in," Maimane said in a statement on Friday.

He said Ramaphosa did not meet the deadline set in the letter to provide answers by 4pm on Thursday.

"In light of the President’s failure to reply, the DA will challenge the lawfulness of Fraser’s appointment — particularly whether it was procedurally and substantively rational in light of Fraser’s track record. Fraser’s co-ordination of a parallel intelligence network should have been reason to fire him, and not rehire him in a different capacity," Maimane said.

He said on Friday Ramaphosa’s "New Dawn" could not merely offer an easy way out for compromised individuals such as Fraser. "They must be fired, not rehired in different capacities," Maimane said.