National

AfriForum awaits word from NPA on Jiba charge

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) second-in-charge Nomgcobo Jiba remains in AfriForum’s sights, with the group saying on Thursday it was awaiting a decision from the prosecutorial body about her possible prosecution.

20 April 2018 - 05:58 Penwell Dlamini
Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: SOWETAN
Nomgcobo Jiba. Picture: SOWETAN

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) second-in-charge Nomgcobo Jiba remains in AfriForum’s sights, with the group saying on Thursday it was awaiting a decision from the prosecutorial body about her possible prosecution.

Jiba is facing fraud and perjury charges for the unlawful authorisation of racketeering charges against former Hawks head in KwaZulu-Natal Johan Booysen. AfriForum announced in November 2017 that it would pursue a case against the senior prosecutor.

It is understood that Jiba remains on special leave. Calls to NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku to ascertain Jiba’s status and get comment on AfriForum’s statements went to voicemail on Thursday.

AfriForum also announced on Thursday that it was preparing to challenge the diplomatic immunity granted to former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe in late 2017.

The organisation announced this when it gave updates on matters relating to its private prosecution programme.

"We … started with a process to set aside that diplomatic immunity. We are happy to announce that the court case on that issue will be held on May 10 and 11 in the North Gauteng High Court. We believe we have a strong case‚" said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

"After setting aside the diplomatic immunity‚ we can then ask the authorities to go ahead with prosecution, but if they don’t‚ we are ready to do so on behalf of Miss Gabriella Engels."

Mugabe was granted immunity from prosecution after she was accused of assaulting Engels in a Johannesburg hotel in August 2017.

At the time, there were calls for a parliamentary inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her immunity by Pretoria, which allowed her to flee

Afriforum has ‘strong case’ in challenging diplomatic immunity of Grace Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s former first lady was granted immunity from prosecution after she was accused of assaulting Gabriella Engels at a Joburg hotel in ...
World
18 hours ago

Candidates interview for three empty positions on Supreme Court of Appeals

Ten candidates are to be interviewed at the office of the chief justice on Monday and Tuesday
National
10 days ago

AfriForum standing its ground in prosecuting Malema, despite his anger

AfriForum insists that nobody is above the law and if the ‘NPA doesn’t do its job’, it will intervene, as it prepares two other ...
National
15 hours ago

Zuma’s son to face road-death charges

The National Director of Public Prosecutions says prosecution ‘must ensue’; Zuma’s Porsche collided with a taxi resulting in the death of Phumzile ...
National
14 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Pressure builds on former spy boss Arthur Fraser
National
2.
Why understanding demand for rhino horn will make ...
National / Science & Environment
3.
AfriForum awaits word from NPA on Jiba charge
National
4.
Mahikeng quiet after protests
National

Related Articles

Afriforum has ‘strong case’ in challenging diplomatic immunity of Grace Mugabe
World / Africa

Candidates interview for three empty positions on Supreme Court of Appeals
National

AfriForum standing its ground in prosecuting Malema, despite his anger
National

Zuma’s son to face road-death charges
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.