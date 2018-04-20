AfriForum awaits word from NPA on Jiba charge

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) second-in-charge Nomgcobo Jiba remains in AfriForum’s sights, with the group saying on Thursday it was awaiting a decision from the prosecutorial body about her possible prosecution.

Jiba is facing fraud and perjury charges for the unlawful authorisation of racketeering charges against former Hawks head in KwaZulu-Natal Johan Booysen. AfriForum announced in November 2017 that it would pursue a case against the senior prosecutor.

It is understood that Jiba remains on special leave. Calls to NPA spokesman Luvuyo Mfaku to ascertain Jiba’s status and get comment on AfriForum’s statements went to voicemail on Thursday.

AfriForum also announced on Thursday that it was preparing to challenge the diplomatic immunity granted to former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe in late 2017.

The organisation announced this when it gave updates on matters relating to its private prosecution programme.

"We … started with a process to set aside that diplomatic immunity. We are happy to announce that the court case on that issue will be held on May 10 and 11 in the North Gauteng High Court. We believe we have a strong case‚" said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

"After setting aside the diplomatic immunity‚ we can then ask the authorities to go ahead with prosecution, but if they don’t‚ we are ready to do so on behalf of Miss Gabriella Engels."

Mugabe was granted immunity from prosecution after she was accused of assaulting Engels in a Johannesburg hotel in August 2017.

At the time, there were calls for a parliamentary inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her immunity by Pretoria, which allowed her to flee