Watchdog wants spy agency to stop interfering

The Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe still does not have his security clearance after it was stripped by former spy boss Arthur Fraser in March.

An urgent bid will be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday on the matter: Dintwe has asked the court to interdict Fraser’s decision to strip him of his security clearance. He further wants the court to interdict Fraser from interfering in any manner with the functions of Dintwe’s office.

He also wants the court to order that Fraser, the State Security Agency (SSA) director-general, co-operate with the investigations being undertaken by the intelligence watchdog.

The final relief sought in the application, which is two-fold, includes a declaration that Fraser has no authority to grant, revise or revoke the security clearance of the Inspector-General of Intelligence.

Security clearance

Brian Dube, SSA spokesperson said it was not just a matter of giving the security clearance back, so "the status quo remains".

Two days before the hearing was set to be heard, Fraser was moved from his powerful position to that of the National Commissioner of Correctional Services.

Dintwe’s security clearance was revoked on March 28, after he was informed in November that he would be re-vetted. He was told that he would be re-vetted in the midst of an investigation which implicated Fraser, which was still ongoing.

Dintwe said in his founding affidavit that the allegations being investigated against Fraser included the claim that he fraudulently copied the signature of former intelligence services minister Ronnie Kasrils to establish an illegal intelligence programme known as the Principal Agent Network.

Fraser is also alleged to have improperly awarded tenders and contracts to people associated with his family through the Principal Agent Network. These allegations were made in author Jacques Pauw’s best-selling book, The President’s Keepers.

Dintwe said in his replying affidavit that Fraser, as the director-general, did not have the authority to re-vet him or to withdraw his security clearance. If Fraser did have the authority, Dintwe said, he could not exercise it in such a way that it undermined the integrity of the office. He said Fraser was conflicted in the matter, as he was directly named in the complaint made by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

Dintwe maintained that he did know about the investigation against him when the decision was taken, a claim Fraser has denied. Dintwe said in the affidavit that every day that passes without an inspector-general in the office compounded the urgency of the matter.

"By conducting himself in such an illegal fashion, Mr Fraser has now created an environment where there is no independent oversight of the SSA, contrary to the Constitution and the law," he said.

Dintwe said that for as long as he cannot fulfil his duty, the Constitution was undermined, adding that the investigators who had the required security clearance to continue with the investigation would face the same threats to their security certificates that he did.