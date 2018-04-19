Mashaba said he had written to former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and his successor Gwede Mantashe to raise his concerns‚ to no avail.

Mashaba said he had asked Zwane in November last year and February this year to instruct his department to provide measures to "avert a pending disaster". He had asked for the information to be supplied by February 28‚ three months after his initial query.

The letter had also been sent to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize‚ police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Deliwe de Lange, and Gauteng Premier David Makhura‚ "in the hopes of both informing them and receiving information from their offices should my request to Minister Mantashe continue to go unanswered".

"Last year‚ I called for a collaborative crackdown operation with the Department of Mineral Resources‚ Department of Home Affairs‚ Department of Roads and Transport‚ JMPD [Joburg metro police]‚ South African Police Service and the Hawks to halt illegal mining activities‚" Mashaba said.

"I now do so again, and remind my provincial and national counterparts that they took an oath to be faithful to the Republic of SA‚ of which the City of Johannesburg forms part. If they truly wish to perform their function to the best of their ability‚ they will tend to this matter with the sense of urgency it deserves."

Mashaba highlighted the following issues:

• An increased risk to the communities and services that are located near gas and fuel pipelines;

• The contamination of the city’s water supply;

• Tremors‚ which threaten the structural integrity of roads‚ adjacent residential communities and businesses; and

• Explosives have compromised the pillars that support decommissioned mines‚ placing additional risk on the physical structure upon which the pipelines rest.