Setlhomamaru Dintwe thwarts Arthur Fraser by getting his security clearance back

The decision by former spy boss Arthur Fraser to revoke Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s security clearance has been set aside by the Minister of State Security Dipuo Bertha Letsatsi-Duba.

The office of the Inspector General of Intelligence said in a statement on Thursday that this was done on the eve of the hearing of the inspector-general’s urgent application, that was set to be heard on Thursday in the High Court in Pretoria, but did not proceed.

“The minister and the acting director-general (Loyiso Jafta) has further confirmed that the inspector-general will be provided with all classified information required for the execution of his functions,” Dintwe said in the statement issued by his office.

Fraser had revoked Dintwe’s security clearance in March this year, in the midst of an investigation into allegations that implicated Fraser directly.

Dintwe had made it clear that Fraser’s decision was taken to frustrate the inspector-general’s investigations into complaints against Fraser and “was unlawful”.

Fraser was moved from the position to that of national commissioner of correctional services on Tuesday, a mere two days before the court battle would have ensued.

“Mr Fraser’s removal does not bring an end to the inspector-general’s investigations into the allegations against Mr Fraser, and these investigations will continue,” Dintwe said.

He said he was grateful for the minister’s intervention in the matter and would immediately continue with the execution of his functions.

“The minister and the acting director-general have both undertaken to the court and the inspector-general, that they will not interfere with and co-operate with the inspector general’s investigations.

“The inspector-general welcomes these undertakings and commitments,” the statement read.

However, the court challenges have not come to an end, as Dintwe said it was of critical importance that the inspector-general be protected from any interference with the execution of his constitutional mandate.

“The inspector-general has therefore applied to the high court for a declaration that several sections of the Intelligence Services Oversight Act are unconstitutional. This application remains before court and will be heard on a date to be determined,” the statement read.

The application that was set to be heard on Thursday was the urgent bid in an application that was twofold.

“The inspector-general will engage with the newly appointed acting director-general, the minister and the joint standing committee on intelligence with a view to reaching consensus on a legislative framework that would enable the inspector-general to properly execute his constitutional mandate.”