Madonsela said her evidence was to be handed to the state agencies, including the Hawks.

The Limpopo roads and transport department paid R43m to On-Point and Madonsela found that:

• On-Point paid R2.17m into Malema’s Ratanang Family Trust over 17 months,

• The trust received R200‚000 in "unspecified loans",

• Five days after one of the alleged "kickbacks" to the trust was made‚ R1m was withdrawn and paid towards the purchase of a farm,

• Amounts of R160‚000 and R100‚000 were paid from the trust to "Sandton Property" and "Sandowns Property" respectively, and

• There was evidence that the trust "was probably used as a vehicle for the transfer of funds obtained through an unlawful process".

Madonsela found that Malema used his political position to influence the awarding of the tender that benefited his trust. She also found a series of contraventions of Treasury regulations by the Limpopo government.

"The awarding of the tender to On-Point by the department was unlawful‚ improper and constituted maladministration‚" she said.

Madonsela’s report — On the Point of Tenders — found that guidelines for the awarding of tenders had been ignored, and she called the way in which they were awarded "mind-boggling".

She said that‚ despite stark differences between the bid document and On-Point’s tax clearance certificate‚ the company was not disqualified from tendering.

The tax certificate was from a five-month-old shelf company.

Kallie Kriel‚ CEO of Afriforum‚ said that apart from the corruption case‚ Afriforum was also busy with two other cases that implicated Malema.

Afriforum, in conjunction with Afribusiness, is currently preparing for a case of contempt of court by Malema. This follows after a court order was obtained against Malema in 2017 that forbade him to incite people to occupy land.

"With his latest statements, Malema is contravening this court order and therefore is acting in contempt of the court order‚" he alleged. The other case against Malema is a charge of incitement to commit crime‚ that was submitted by Afriforum and is to be heard in the Bloemfontein Regional Court. The court postponed the matter to July 2018.

Afriforum‚ asked by journalists at its Centurion media conference on Thursday why it targeted figures such as Malema and Duduzane Zuma‚ said it was true the organisation took on high-profile cases with a political link. But there was a reason.

Kriel said they were only entitled to bring private prosecutions in matters where the NPA decided not to bring cases to court. And if they found it politically difficult to proceed‚ then Afriforum would attempt to step in.

"If the NPA doesn’t do their job‚ then we have to intervene in these matters."