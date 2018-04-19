National

Desperate North West health department needs help, Hospersa urges Cyril Ramaphosa

19 April 2018 - 16:33 Kgaugelo Masweneng
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Health sector trade union Hospersa is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently intervene in the ailing state of public health in the North West.

The North West department of health has been the subject of a number of irregular contracts awarded by senior officials‚ with some implicated in a string of suspect deals‚ Hospersa general secretary Noel Desfontaines said.

Desfontaines said the province had also been hit by disruptions in service delivery‚ resulting in many public health facilities closing down due to industrial action by public-service unions over poor working conditions.

"We are not surprised that health workers in the province are now resorting to such drastic measures to get government to address their demands. During the reported industrial action‚ Hospersa appeals to its members to not engage in any form of vandalism and intimidation as well as in any deliberate closure of health facilities.

"We will continue working within the confines of the law to ensure that members’ demands are addressed‚" Desfontaines said.

In the intervention‚ the President is asked to start by restoring confidence in the public health workforce by addressing the deep corruption and maladministration in the North West’s health department.

The province has been in chaos since Wednesday‚ when the community took to the streets to call for the fall of premier Supra Mahumapelo.

For the past few months the health sector has been rendered ineffective as a strike by health staff continues. This has resulted in fatalities and shortages of medication.

Health department considers military aid in strike-hit North West

North West hospitals left with scant medicine supplies
National
2 days ago

Embattled Supra Mahumapelo calls for calm in burning North West

Premier’s spokesperson calls on protesters to refrain from ‘violent disruptions’ and talk to the government about ‘issues they would like to discuss’
National
6 hours ago

Gauteng health department pays R521m in medico-legal costs between January 2017 and March 2018

There are a further 1,597 cases before the court, but MEC Gwen Ramokgopa does not appear to be fazed, saying almost all hospitals are affected by ...
National
3 days ago

Regulator gives Biovac green light to manufacture vaccines

Local vaccine manufacture brought in to try to improve security of supply for SA and the region
Companies
1 day ago

North West patients with HIV/AIDS at risk after medicine shortage due to strike

Immunisation of children younger than nine months of age has been cancelled in some clinics‚ due to insufficient supply of vaccines
National
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
National Orders list includes 90-year-old Zondeni ...
National
2.
Duduzane Zuma to face charges relating to a fatal ...
National
3.
We’ve seen this all before, committee says on ...
National
4.
High Court dismisses objection to prevent Outa ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.