Health sector trade union Hospersa is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently intervene in the ailing state of public health in the North West.

The North West department of health has been the subject of a number of irregular contracts awarded by senior officials‚ with some implicated in a string of suspect deals‚ Hospersa general secretary Noel Desfontaines said.

Desfontaines said the province had also been hit by disruptions in service delivery‚ resulting in many public health facilities closing down due to industrial action by public-service unions over poor working conditions.

"We are not surprised that health workers in the province are now resorting to such drastic measures to get government to address their demands. During the reported industrial action‚ Hospersa appeals to its members to not engage in any form of vandalism and intimidation as well as in any deliberate closure of health facilities.

"We will continue working within the confines of the law to ensure that members’ demands are addressed‚" Desfontaines said.

In the intervention‚ the President is asked to start by restoring confidence in the public health workforce by addressing the deep corruption and maladministration in the North West’s health department.

The province has been in chaos since Wednesday‚ when the community took to the streets to call for the fall of premier Supra Mahumapelo.

For the past few months the health sector has been rendered ineffective as a strike by health staff continues. This has resulted in fatalities and shortages of medication.