Striking bus drivers will say on Thursday if they will return to work

18 April 2018 - 16:22 Kgaugelo Masweneng

Unions representing bus drivers who have embarked on a national strike say that while it is unfortunate that commuters have been inconvenienced‚ the strike has been effective.

"Tomorrow we will be engaging the employers for negotiations. And the outcome of the meeting will determine whether we continue or workers go back to work. It’s a pity this came at the expense of commuters‚" South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) spokesperson Zanele Sabela said.

Cosatu said it fully supported the strike and was happy that it had sent a strong message.

"This can be resolved if they just give the workers what they want. We are here because employers don’t want to give them their fair share. They had no option but to down tools. We are hopeful we will get what we want‚" Cosatu Gauteng secretary Dumisani Dakile said.

The workers are seeking a 12% wage hike while the employers are offering a 7% increase.

