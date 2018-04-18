Ramaphosa’s charm offensive in the UK looks likely to pay off

Ramaphosa is seeking $100bn in new investment and this week named four "envoys", including former finance minister Trevor Manuel and former Standard Bank CEO Jacko Maree, to travel the world for commitments.

More than two decades after the end of apartheid, whites still own most of SA’s profitable farms, and about 95% of the country’s wealth is in the hands of 10% of the population. The ANC decided in December to review the Constitution to see if it needs amending to allow for expropriation without compensation. A parliamentary committee is considering the changes and is due to report back by August 31.

"We will do everything around the land question within the parameters of our Constitution," Ramaphosa said.

Land discrimination

A 2017 land audit by AgriSA found that the government and racial groups discriminated against under whites-only rule owned 26.7% of SA’s agricultural land in 2016, up from 14.9% in 1994. A separate government audit found that whites owned 72% of farmland.

"We want round-table dialogue, a full discussion on the question of land because we want the protection of property rights not to be a protection of property rights to a few people only, like it has been in the past," Ramaphosa said. "Our economy has also been constrained by the fact that the land, which is a powerful resource, has just been reserved for a few. Let us share the land."

Investor feedback

The President said he was getting positive feedback from investors, and recent gains in the value of the rand indicate improved sentiment. He said he was sticking to his target of 3% growth for this year, which is more than double the 1.4% forecast by the World Bank.

"Attracting more investment in the economy is key to boosting growth," Ramaphosa said. "We are open for business, we are embarking on reforms that are going to lead to SA becoming even more attractive than it has been."

Total fixed investment in SA declined to about 19% of GDP last year, from 24% in 2008, with foreign direct investment dropping to R17.6bn from R76bn rand over the period, according to government data.

The rand extended its gains as Ramaphosa spoke, strengthening 0.3% to R11.9468 to the dollar by 3.55pm in Johannesburg. The currency has advanced 10% since Ramaphosa was elected as ANC president in December and almost 20% since the start of November, the world’s best performer over that period.

"The rand, where it is now, reflects a level of confidence that the world has in SA," Ramaphosa said. "They can see that SA is going somewhere. The exporters from our own country, the stronger rand is not so positive for them, so we need to find a balance. It’s near the balance, not yet quite there, but near the balance."

Bloomberg