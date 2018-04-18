National

‘Misleading’ travel advisory could unnecessarily deter Australian travellers, says Lindiwe Sisulu

18 April 2018 - 14:34 Petru Saal
Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture PUXLEY MAKGATHO

SA has taken strong exception to a "misleading" and "image tarnishing" travel advisory issued via the government of Australia.

International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is planning to raise government concerns about the advisory, with her Australian counterpart‚ minister Julie Bishop.

The department of said on Wednesday that the travel advice "contains misleading information about SA in general and‚ in particular‚ about the experiences of foreign tourists visiting SA".

It was reported on Tuesday how the Australian government’s department of foreign affairs and trade cautioned tourists about murder‚ rape‚ carjackings‚ civil unrest‚ water shortages‚ spiked drinks‚ drunk drivers and terrorism in SA.

These were just a few of the horrors that could be encountered by people heading to SA‚ according to travel advisory website smartraveller.gov.au, which urged visitors to exercise a "high degree of caution" in SA.

"The travel advisory has the potential not only to deter Australians from visiting SA‚ but also to tarnish our country’s image‚" the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Officials from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation have in the past requested‚ without success‚ that the advisory be amended to reflect the situation in SA as it relates to the true experiences of foreign tourists. The decision to escalate the matter follows these unsuccessful attempts and indicates the seriousness with which the South African government values the contribution of the tourism sector to the economy."

Sisulu added: "SA remains one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world‚ and tourists in most instances have pleasant experiences of our country."

The advisory spoke of attacks on hikers‚ rampant crime‚ excessive speed and poor driving skills on the road and even the threat of terrorism in SA.

