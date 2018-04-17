National

Tribunal says Nkola Motata should be removed as judge

17 April 2018 - 15:53 Matthew Savides
Judge Nkola Motata. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Judge Nkola Motata should be removed as a judge.

This is among the damning findings of a judicial conduct tribunal’s investigation into his drunken 2007 car accident in Johannesburg‚ in which he drove his Jaguar into the wall of a house. The judge was‚ according to the owner of the house‚ unable to stand due to his high levels of intoxication.

The tribunal‚ in a finding dated April 12‚ found that Motata was racist at the scene of the accident‚ and that this and his conduct on the scene "impinge on and are prejudicial to the impartiality and dignity of the courts".

The tribunal was also scathing about how Motata’s legal team handled his case against his drunk driving charges in court — but most damning was the tribunal’s view that Motata should be removed as a presiding officer.

