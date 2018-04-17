National

Cyril Ramaphosa’s ‘team investment’ is testament to black leadership, BBC says

17 April 2018 - 17:23 Sunita Menon
Deputy competition commissioner Trudi Makhaya.

The Black Business Council (BBC) has commended President Cyril Ramaphosa for "investing in black, female talent", after the appointment of economist Trudi Makhaya as his economic adviser and Afropulse executive chairperson Phumzile Langeni as an investment envoy.

On Monday, Ramaphosa announced "special investment envoys" that include former finance minister Trevor Manuel, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former Standard Bank CEO Jacko Maree and Langeni, who will report to Makhaya.

"This is a testament that we have confidence in our black professionals to take on significant leadership positions that will serve the country economically," the BBC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The envoys will be tasked with attracting $100bn in new foreign direct investment over the next five years.

"We look forward to hearing from Ms Makhaya’s strategy to improve the country’s economic outlook, in particular, the critical role of black economic empowerment to drive economic growth," the council said.

"She will play a critical role in positioning SA as the leading investment destination to become the leader of the emerging economies."

The BBC added that Langeni would be a great asset to the investment committee "to sell SA Inc’s business case to the foreign investors".

