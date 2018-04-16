National

Sydney Mufamadi on the explosive details in the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela documentary

16 April 2018 - 10:05 Penwell Dlamini
Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi, sheds some light on his alleged involvement in tarnishing Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's image. Picture: ALON SKUY​
Former minister of safety and security Sydney Mufamadi says he was never afforded an opportunity to state his side of the story in a controversial documentary on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Speaking at a briefing in Parktown on Monday‚ Mufamadi said he had waited for the mourning period to end in order to speak out.

Mufamadi said since the documentary has been aired on television‚ he had received a number of calls from people in the country and outside‚ wanting him to explain what was contained in the film.

He said no one had called him to get his side of the story on the allegations made in the documentary.

"You have five chilling revelations about people who are still alive but you don’t think they have a right [to reply]‚" Mufamadi said.

The award-winning documentary aired after Madikizela-Mandela’s recent death‚ sparking an outcry after it showed how a propaganda plan was allegedly put together by some in the ANC‚ the apartheid government and journalists to weaken her politically.

Mufamadi was a trade unionist and member of the ANC-affiliated mass democratic movement at the time of the alleged plot to discredit Madikizela-Mandela. He said the decision to distance the liberation movement from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the apartheid era was taken by the collective. Comrades were not happy with what was happening in the Mandela Football Club‚ which Madikizela-Mandela ran, he said.

“We counselled comrade Winnie about keeping that outfit called Mandela Football Club‚” Mufamadi said.

Her comrades approached Madikizela-Mandela several times‚ asking her to close the football club‚ he said. They complained that “there are too many people in the football club who are serving other interests”‚ Mufamadi said.

“Out of many attempts‚ the decision to distance the mass democratic movement from her came from that‚” Mufamadi said.

He added that the decision was then communicated to the leadership of the ANC in Lusaka. There were some in the leadership who disagreed with the decision‚ arguing that it was not the right move for the ANC.

Mufamadi said he had nominated Madikizela-Mandela for national orders. “You don’t destroy someone and then nominate them for a national award‚” he said.

Mufamadi said the ANC was not ashamed of Madikizela-Mandela. “We will never disown a single element of comrade Winnie’s legacy‚” he said.

Mufamadi was responding to the documentary that sparked an outcry after it disclosed allegations that there was a plot to weaken Madikizela-Mandela politically.

Mufamadi was accused of ordering an investigation into Madikizela-Mandela when he became safety and security minister after 1994.

TimesLIVE

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Annual performance briefings set to dominate Parliament

A jam-packed term includes questions to the executive, budget votes, the youth Parliament and local government week, writes Natasha Marrian
Politics
6 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa vows to honour Madikizela-Mandela's wish for unified SA

Ramaphosa says her life could be honoured by pledging to dedicate ‘all our resources and energy’ to empower the poor and vulnerable
National
6 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Winnie shows that the past is not what it used to be for the ANC

'The past week has been extraordinary for the sheer straining by the ANC to appear central or relevant to Madikizela-Mandela’s later life'
Politics
4 hours ago

EFF in talks with ANC about joining forces, report suggests

The talks follow late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's wish that EFF leader Julius Malema either lead a comeback to the governing party, or that they ...
Politics
1 day ago

Why is Winnie’s role against apartheid remembered only in her death?

Zenani blamed the media for robbing her mother of her legacy during her lifetime
National
1 day ago

I’m here to pick up Mama Winnie's spear, says Malema

Malema gave president Cyril Ramaphosa the assurance that no one would disrespect him as he was Madikizela-Mandela's president and leader of her ANC
National
1 day ago

