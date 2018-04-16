Former minister of safety and security Sydney Mufamadi says he was never afforded an opportunity to state his side of the story in a controversial documentary on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Speaking at a briefing in Parktown on Monday‚ Mufamadi said he had waited for the mourning period to end in order to speak out.

Mufamadi said since the documentary has been aired on television‚ he had received a number of calls from people in the country and outside‚ wanting him to explain what was contained in the film.

He said no one had called him to get his side of the story on the allegations made in the documentary.

"You have five chilling revelations about people who are still alive but you don’t think they have a right [to reply]‚" Mufamadi said.

The award-winning documentary aired after Madikizela-Mandela’s recent death‚ sparking an outcry after it showed how a propaganda plan was allegedly put together by some in the ANC‚ the apartheid government and journalists to weaken her politically.

Mufamadi was a trade unionist and member of the ANC-affiliated mass democratic movement at the time of the alleged plot to discredit Madikizela-Mandela. He said the decision to distance the liberation movement from Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during the apartheid era was taken by the collective. Comrades were not happy with what was happening in the Mandela Football Club‚ which Madikizela-Mandela ran, he said.

“We counselled comrade Winnie about keeping that outfit called Mandela Football Club‚” Mufamadi said.

Her comrades approached Madikizela-Mandela several times‚ asking her to close the football club‚ he said. They complained that “there are too many people in the football club who are serving other interests”‚ Mufamadi said.

“Out of many attempts‚ the decision to distance the mass democratic movement from her came from that‚” Mufamadi said.

He added that the decision was then communicated to the leadership of the ANC in Lusaka. There were some in the leadership who disagreed with the decision‚ arguing that it was not the right move for the ANC.

Mufamadi said he had nominated Madikizela-Mandela for national orders. “You don’t destroy someone and then nominate them for a national award‚” he said.

Mufamadi said the ANC was not ashamed of Madikizela-Mandela. “We will never disown a single element of comrade Winnie’s legacy‚” he said.

Mufamadi was responding to the documentary that sparked an outcry after it disclosed allegations that there was a plot to weaken Madikizela-Mandela politically.

Mufamadi was accused of ordering an investigation into Madikizela-Mandela when he became safety and security minister after 1994.

