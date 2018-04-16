Commuters are being warned about the likelihood of a nationwide bus strike on Wednesday if wage negotiations fail.

"It is with sincere regret that Golden Arrow must alert our passengers to nationwide strike action which will affect the entire South African bus industry‚" Golden Arrow Bus Services said in an alert to passengers on Monday.

"Unfortunately‚ as a result of deadlocked wage negotiations‚ the unions’ party to the South African Road Passengers Bargaining Council have given notice of their intention to embark upon strike action."

Last-minute wage negotiations were under way on Monday.

"If the strike action goes ahead‚ Golden Arrow will institute a company-wide lock-out in order to ensure the safety of our passengers and staff for the duration of the strike‚" Golden Arrow said.

Weekly and monthly clip cards that were valid‚ if and when the strike went ahead‚ would be extended to when service resumed.

Capetonians were warned on Monday that the MyCiTi bus service would be severely disrupted‚ should the nationwide strike go ahead.

"Wage negotiations are ongoing and we are hoping that an agreement can still be reached. However‚ commuters are advised to start making alternative travelling arrangements. We will keep commuters informed as more information becomes available‚" the service said on its Facebook page.