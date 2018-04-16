If you have not submitted your tax return, SARS could prosecute you

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) issued a media release on Monday threatening to prosecute taxpayers who have failed to submit tax returns.

SARS has announced a partnership with the National Prosecuting Authority that will result in taxpayers who are found guilty ending up with criminal records. So far, 36 dockets have been handed over to the NPA.

The initiative resulted in its first conviction in Port Shepstone last week, when a company’s representative was ordered to submit all outstanding returns.

"Failure to submit a tax or VAT return is a criminal offence in terms of the Tax Administration Act and value-added tax legislation," SARS said.

At the end of March 2018, SARS estimated that active taxpayers owed SARS about 30-million returns.

This week, eight cases involving hundreds of outstanding returns will appear on court rolls.

"SARS has over the past few years experienced an unacceptable increase in the nonsubmission of returns across all tax types, including PAYE, VAT, corporate income and personal income tax."

SARS added that the decision to prosecute was a last resort.

"All the taxpayers that will appear in court were engaged beforehand and final demands were issued to them before the criminal cases commenced."