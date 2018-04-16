National

SPECTRUM REGULATIONS

Icasa’s white-space rules will make broadband affordable

16 April 2018 - 05:46 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

SA is closer to making affordable broadband available after the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) published regulations on the use of television white space.

The white space refers to unused frequencies within the radio frequency band 470 MHz to 694 MHz, excluding the radio astronomy sub-band 606 MHz to 614 MHz. The frequencies can be used to boost internet access, especially in underserviced parts of the country.

SA’s stalled digital migration process has delayed the release of spectrum in the 800 MHz band, which cellphone network operators have said they need in order to roll out faster wireless infrastructure.

Icasa said the regulations would support the uptake of affordable broadband services and access by the underserved. The draft regulations introduce penalties for anyone operating in the television white-space spectrum without authorisation.

TV white-space technology provides an alternative but complementary ecosystem to LTE [long-term evolution] technologies for bridging the digital divide and inexpensively delivering broadband,
Kalpak Gude

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance, an international body advocating for laws and regulations that will lead to more effective spectrum utilisation, said the regulations marked a "step forward for South Africa in enabling affordable broadband".

The alliance has over the years championed television white-space technology for its strength in providing connectivity over big geographical areas.

"TV white-space technology provides an alternative but complementary ecosystem to LTE [long-term evolution] technologies for bridging the digital divide and inexpensively delivering broadband," said Kalpak Gude, president of the alliance.

"We look forward to Icasa making its approval process operational and the television white-space database commercially available, as both are necessary steps for commercial deployments to move forward," said Gude.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

New Seaborn cable to link SA and the Americas

The undersea cable project, expected to cost between $120m and $140m, will support the roll-out of broadband in Africa
Companies
4 days ago

SA economy: back from the abyss

SA’s future as a sustainable society is at stake as the new Ramaphosa government inches its way towards real reform
Features
11 days ago

How technology can ensure a bright future for cities

The fourth industrial revolution is here, but SA needs to do more to embrace and adapt to the digital age, write Karen Heese and Kevin Allan
Opinion
20 days ago

How the telecoms industry is adapting to consumers’ growing need for data

SPONSORED | Consumers now expect to pay less for more data, so the industry has to restructure to remain viable
Business
1 month ago

Icasa plans to open pay-TV market

Icasa’s proposals are a bid to break MultiChoice’s monopoly on pay-TV and facilitate entry to new players
National
11 days ago

Icasa head to be fired following fraud conviction

Rubben Mohlaloga, a former ANC MP, was convicted of fraud amounting to R6m in January, which conviction he will appeal
National
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sydney Mufamadi on the explosive details in the ...
National
2.
Watchdog considers break-up of auditors as ...
National
3.
Fight looms as returned Gupta jet grounded at ...
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa vows to honour ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.