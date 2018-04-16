Icasa’s white-space rules will make broadband affordable

SA is closer to making affordable broadband available after the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) published regulations on the use of television white space.

The white space refers to unused frequencies within the radio frequency band 470 MHz to 694 MHz, excluding the radio astronomy sub-band 606 MHz to 614 MHz. The frequencies can be used to boost internet access, especially in underserviced parts of the country.

SA’s stalled digital migration process has delayed the release of spectrum in the 800 MHz band, which cellphone network operators have said they need in order to roll out faster wireless infrastructure.

Icasa said the regulations would support the uptake of affordable broadband services and access by the underserved. The draft regulations introduce penalties for anyone operating in the television white-space spectrum without authorisation.