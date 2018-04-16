Fight looms as returned Gupta jet grounded at Lanseria Airport

EDC had "hired ExecuJet Aviation for the storage and maintenance of the aircraft because they are one of SA’s leading aircraft-care facilities and fully certified by Bombardier’s maintenance programme", Taylor said.

EDC lent the Guptas $41m, or 80% of the purchase price, to buy the jet in 2015. In December, the bank cancelled the agreement, citing reputational damage and "trigger defaults".

Instead of returning the jet the Guptas switched off its public tracking device. This prompted EDC to remark in court papers it feared the Guptas might use the jet to flee from justice or commit crimes, including transporting funds allegedly looted from state entities in SA.

The defaults included a late repayment, the cancellation of a maintenance contract with ExecuJet, the closure of Gupta bank accounts, delisting of their holding company after sponsors and auditors jumped ship, and preservation orders obtained by the asset-forfeiture unit against the Guptas’ assets, including for money from Westdawn, the company that leases the jet.

EDC said in court in April it was also concerned that the unit could seize the aircraft and attach any repayments received from the Guptas if these were deemed the proceeds of crime.

Business Day understands the Guptas voluntarily returned the jet because they realised they stood little chance of winning an appeal and decided to cut their losses.

However, it is understood that the asset-forfeiture unit could still try to attach the aircraft before the EDC sold it, even if the court processes ended in the Canadian bank’s favour.

Meanwhile, the Hawks said on Sunday that family patriarch Ajay Gupta remained on the run and the arrest warrant against him stood. Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said several state-capture investigations into Ajay Gupta were under way.

In time the Hawks were likely to institute extradition proceedings with India, but it did not have a treaty with Dubai.

In March, South African businessman Justin van Pletzen filmed himself confronting Ajay Gupta leaving a building in Dubai. Van Pletzen was arrested days later, apparently for violating Dubai’s strict privacy laws.

He is still being held and is expected to appear in a Dubai court on Monday.