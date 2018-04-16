National

APPEAL PROCESS

Fight looms as returned Gupta jet grounded at Lanseria Airport

16 April 2018 - 05:45 Stephan Hofstatter and Genevieve Quintal
The Guptas’ infamous Bombardier Global 6000 registered as ZS-OAK. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Guptas’ infamous Bombardier Global 6000 registered as ZS-OAK. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Guptas have returned their Bombardier jet to SA after the Canadian bank that financed the aircraft asked the court to hold them in contempt for failing to deliver the aircraft on time.

The jet registered as ZS-OAK flew from Dubai on Friday and landed at Lanseria Airport. It was handed over for storage to Execujet, a maintenance company contracted by Export Development Canada (EDC), pending the outcome of legal proceedings in SA and the UK.

The Guptas had applied for leave to appeal against an order handed down by Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane on March 19 compelling them to return the jet to Lanseria by April 3 or face having it deregistered by the Civil Aviation Authority, which would have meant it could no longer be flown.

EDC had contested the respondent’s right to appeal against the order and had asked the court to confirm that the respondents were required to return the aircraft now or be held in contempt of court, the Canadian company’s spokesman, Phil Taylor, said on Saturday. "The aircraft grounding would seem to be in compliance with the court order, and will remain in place until the appeal process is complete," he said.

EDC had "hired ExecuJet Aviation for the storage and maintenance of the aircraft because they are one of SA’s leading aircraft-care facilities and fully certified by Bombardier’s maintenance programme", Taylor said.

EDC lent the Guptas $41m, or 80% of the purchase price, to buy the jet in 2015. In December, the bank cancelled the agreement, citing reputational damage and "trigger defaults".

Instead of returning the jet the Guptas switched off its public tracking device. This prompted EDC to remark in court papers it feared the Guptas might use the jet to flee from justice or commit crimes, including transporting funds allegedly looted from state entities in SA.

The defaults included a late repayment, the cancellation of a maintenance contract with ExecuJet, the closure of Gupta bank accounts, delisting of their holding company after sponsors and auditors jumped ship, and preservation orders obtained by the asset-forfeiture unit against the Guptas’ assets, including for money from Westdawn, the company that leases the jet.

EDC said in court in April it was also concerned that the unit could seize the aircraft and attach any repayments received from the Guptas if these were deemed the proceeds of crime.

Business Day understands the Guptas voluntarily returned the jet because they realised they stood little chance of winning an appeal and decided to cut their losses.

However, it is understood that the asset-forfeiture unit could still try to attach the aircraft before the EDC sold it, even if the court processes ended in the Canadian bank’s favour.

Meanwhile, the Hawks said on Sunday that family patriarch Ajay Gupta remained on the run and the arrest warrant against him stood. Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said several state-capture investigations into Ajay Gupta were under way.

In time the Hawks were likely to institute extradition proceedings with India, but it did not have a treaty with Dubai.

In March, South African businessman Justin van Pletzen filmed himself confronting Ajay Gupta leaving a building in Dubai. Van Pletzen was arrested days later, apparently for violating Dubai’s strict privacy laws.

He is still being held and is expected to appear in a Dubai court on Monday.

‘Missing’ Gupta jet lands at Lanseria airport

The High Court in Johannesburg on March 19 had given the Guptas 15 days to hand over the luxury aircraft to the airport
National
2 days ago

Regulator reveals KPMG waved no red flags over Guptas and VBS

Disgraced KPMG failed to file any ‘reportable irregularities’ despite R900m in untraced funds and curator’s warning of fraudulent transactions
Companies
3 days ago

Contract to manage Gupta mines goes to Quinton van der Burgh’s company

Burgh Group Holdings launched, and later abandoned, a bid for Optimum’s Richards Bay allocation, but the business rescue practitioner says this ...
Companies
4 days ago

Guptas and Duduzane Zuma can’t be found so hearing testimony is cancelled

The parliamentary inquiry into state capture is to engage with the Hawks and other agencies to locate three Gupta brothers and Jacob Zuma’s son
National
5 days ago

Serving summons: committee seeks Hawks’ help rounding up Guptas

The public enterprises committee takes a tougher stance  serving summonses on witnesses in the state capture inquiry
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sydney Mufamadi on the explosive details in the ...
National
2.
Watchdog considers break-up of auditors as ...
National
3.
Fight looms as returned Gupta jet grounded at ...
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa vows to honour ...
National

Related Articles

‘Missing’ Gupta jet lands at Lanseria airport
National

High court clips Guptas’ wings
National

Canada’s export bank welcomes order that Guptas return jet to Lanseria
National

The curious case of the ‘missing’ Gupta jet
Features

Threat of forfeiture unit reseizing Gupta jet prompted Canadian bank's urgent ...
National

Canadian bank seeks to ground Gupta aircraft
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.