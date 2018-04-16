Category 1 special funeral for ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya

The late ANC veteran and former Cabinet minister Zola Skweyiya will be honoured with a Category 1 special official funeral, ahead of his burial in Pretoria on Saturday.

On Monday, the Presidency announced that Cyril Ramaphosa had declared the special funeral that includes military ceremonial honours and is afforded a person of "extra-ordinary credentials specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa".

Skweyiya died on April 11 after a long illness.

He served SA as public service and administration minister from 1994 to 1999 and later as social development minister.

In 2009, he was appointed as high commissioner to the UK and Ireland.

"President Ramaphosa has ordered that the national flag is flown at half-mast at flag stations countrywide and at South African diplomatic missions abroad with immediate effect until the evening of April 21, the day of the funeral," the Presidency said in a statement.

An official memorial service has been planned for Wednesday.