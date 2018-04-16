Asset Forfeiture Unit raids Gupta Saxonwold compound

Law enforcement agencies descended on the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, on Monday to seize assets worth R250m.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) obtained a restraint order at the High Court in Bloemfontein against the assets of individuals and entities implicated in theft, fraud and money laundering related to the Estina dairy project.

The NPA said in a statement that the order was a result of the Hawks’ investigation into the matter.

“The order makes provision for the restraint of several assets to the value of R250,202,652, pending the finalisation of the criminal trial and upon conviction, the AFU will apply for a confiscation order for the recovery of the said amount and or any related amounts,” the statement read.

Tiso Blackstar reporters on the scene confirmed that there were about 20 vehicles parked outside the property shortly before 2pm.

The vehicles were from the AFU, the South African Police Service (SAPS), South African Revenue Service (SARS) and Civil Aviation Authority.

Residential and business premises and farms, two aircrafts, a helicopter, vehicles and bank accounts belonging to Oakbay Investments and Sahara Computer, among other companies, were among the assets forming part of the restraint order.

A reporter on the scene in Saxonwold said private security at the compound initially refused to let the authorities in, but they later relented.

The Guptas returned their Bombardier jet to SA after the Canadian bank that financed the aircraft asked the court to hold them in contempt for failing to deliver the aircraft on time.

The jet registered as ZS-OAK flew from Dubai on Friday and landed at Lanseria Airport. It was handed over for storage to Execujet, a maintenance company contracted by Export Development Canada (EDC), pending the outcome of legal proceedings in SA and the UK.

This is a developing story.