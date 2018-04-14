Why is Winnie’s role against apartheid remembered only in her death?
Ambassador Zenani Mandela-Dlamini questioned why the truth of her mother’s contribution to the anti-apartheid struggle is only shared after her death.
In an emotional and fiery address to mourners gathered for the official funeral Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ Zenani blamed the media for robbing her mother of her legacy during her lifetime.
"Don’t think for a minute that we have forgotten‚" she said of the scrutiny by the media that the Madikizela-Mandela faced.
She called out the hypocrisy of those who criticised her in her life and celebrate her in her death.
An emotional Zenani‚ who struggled to talk at times‚ said history depicted the fight against apartheid as a man’s struggle.
The daughter of two celebrated struggle icons told the crowd that she was angry with the former police commissioner‚ George Fivaz‚ for "only coming out with the truth after my mother’s death".
Fivaz conceded this week that there were efforts by the apartheid state to discredit Madikizela-Mandela.
She reminded the crowd that when her father‚ Nelson Mandela‚ was imprisoned‚ it was her mother who kept his name alive. "Even before it was fashionable to do so‚" she said.
She further implored Madikizela-Mandela’s supporters not to be tempted to discount her father‚ Nelson Mandela‚ and that people should accept that they complimented each other.
"The battle of our freedom was not some polite picnic‚" Zenani said.
