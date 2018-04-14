Why is Winnie’s role against apartheid remembered only in her death?

Ambassador Zenani Mandela-Dlamini questioned why the truth of her mother’s contribution to the anti-apartheid struggle is only shared after her death.

In an emotional and fiery address to mourners gathered for the official funeral Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ Zenani blamed the media for robbing her mother of her legacy during her lifetime.

"Don’t think for a minute that we have forgotten‚" she said of the scrutiny by the media that the Madikizela-Mandela faced.

She called out the hypocrisy of those who criticised her in her life and celebrate her in her death.