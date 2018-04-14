Thousands of mourners attend Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

ANC struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela entered the Orlando Stadium just after 9am on Saturday morning for the last time.

Chants of "Winnie, Winnie" erupted in the stadium as the hearse entered, followed by among others family members and members of the clergy.

Madikizela-Mandela will be buried later on Saturday at the Fourways Memorial Park.

Some of the mourners had their fists raised in salute of Madikizela-Mandela. The clenched fist was synonymous with her throughout her fiery political career and life.

The thousands of mourners moved from chanting to singing Winnie Mandela before she was officially welcomed to the stadium, which was a short distance away from her home in Orlando West, where the family said their final goodbyes to her.

Her casket was draped with the South African flag.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy, while EFF Julius Malema, who was seen as her son, would also deliver a message.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma were among those attending the official funeral. Graça Machel, wife of the late president Nelson Mandela, was also in attendance.