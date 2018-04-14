National

Thousands of mourners attend Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

14 April 2018 - 09:43 Claudi Mailovich
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu arrives at Orlando Stadium for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral. Picture: Ranjeni Munusamy
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu arrives at Orlando Stadium for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral. Picture: Ranjeni Munusamy

ANC struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela entered the Orlando Stadium just after 9am on Saturday morning for the last time.

Chants of "Winnie, Winnie" erupted in the stadium as the hearse entered, followed by among others family members and members of the clergy.

Madikizela-Mandela will be buried later on Saturday at the Fourways Memorial Park.

Some of the mourners had their fists raised in salute of Madikizela-Mandela. The clenched fist was synonymous with her throughout her fiery political career and life.

The thousands of mourners moved from chanting to singing Winnie Mandela before she was officially welcomed to the stadium, which was a short distance away from her home in Orlando West, where the family said their final goodbyes to her.

Her casket was draped with the South African flag.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy, while EFF Julius Malema, who was seen as her son, would also deliver a message.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma were among those attending the official funeral. Graça Machel, wife of the late president Nelson Mandela, was also in attendance.

LIVE BLOG: SA bids farewell to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Family, friends, politicians and dignitaries will be joined by thousands of South Africans as they pay their final respects to Winnie ...
National
7 hours ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: The passing of a great generation

'When I found myself muttering to my mirror as I critically studied my countenance: There goes another of the old guard; I realised that I am now the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Has truth become a casualty of Winnie’s rejection of accountability?

Despite her heroism, Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy must not depend on a denial of historical realities, writes Palesa Morudu
Opinion
1 day ago

JONNY STEINBERG: How we fix Winnie in our minds is a measure of progress

In the immediate wake of her death, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s legacy remains profoundly unsettled
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa vows to go visit Marikana widows at ...
National
2.
Why is Winnie’s role against apartheid remembered ...
National
3.
I’m here to pick up Mama Winnie's spear, says ...
National
4.
‘Missing’ Gupta jet lands at Lanseria airport
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.