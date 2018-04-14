LIVE BLOG: SA bids farewell to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Local miners and retailers led the gains on the day, while Naspers and Hammerson come under pressure from corporate news
Cloud-based IT and smart water-management devices are leading the way in protecting water resources in SA and around the world, writes Peter Terwiesch
Ramaphosa says Madikizela-Mandela spoke of many thoughts she had about how revolutionary ideals and morality of her movement should be restored and not be undermined by corruption and self-enrichment
The DA will not censure Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille, but she should have told the party about her plan to address the Madikizela-Mandela memorial
The job cuts fly in the face of Trump’s repeated claims that he’s spurring a renaissance in US auto factory jobs
A quarterly poll of CEOs done by Merchantec Capital found that business leaders are as optimistic now as they were in 2012
Believers think Musk is a visionary who will make them rich; the non-believers think financial reality will catch up with him eventually
After the barrage of strikes began, Syria announced it was activating its air defence system to block the attack
Simbine ran the anchor leg when SA set the last national record‚ 38.35‚ at the previous Games in Glasgow‚ delivering the fastest final leg after Usain Bolt
Researchers have found that high levels of activity do not mitigate the ‘harmful effects of sitting for extended periods’
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.