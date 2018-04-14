I’m here to pick up Mama Winnie's spear, says Malema

"Mama, you said to us we must come back to the ANC. We heard you. But which ANC do we go to? (The ANC) of the same people who sold you out.? Of the same people who were ready to give you to the enemy? Mama why did you leave us," Malema asked.

He gave examples of where Madikizela-Mandela was wronged, including when she was prevented from paying tribute at former ANC Youth League leader Peter Mokaba's funeral. He said those who had wronged her were among her mourners on Saturday.

"Life is so unfair ma, we see these people among us," Malema said, asking her how they should be treated.

"We see you in your beautiful suits, you betrayed us. Sellouts, we see you," Malema said.

"Mama, the widows of Marikana are still in tears . What must we tell them ma. We together with you promised them a quiet visit. What must I tell them? What about those who killed the husbands of Marikana widows for selfish profits? What must we tell them? Tell us ma - give us a sign," Malema said.

He had given president Cyril Ramaphosa the assurance that no one would disrespect him at her funeral, as that would amount to also disrespecting Madikizela-Mandela, as he was her president and leader of her ANC.

Malema greeted all of the former presidents attending her official funeral service, including Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Mothlanthe, but not former president Jacob Zuma, who had also attended the funeral.

Earlier on Saturday morning Zuma was also booed out of some quarters in the stadium, echoing the boos he had received at Nelson Mandela’s memorial service in 2014.