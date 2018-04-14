I’m here to pick up Mama Winnie's spear, says Malema
EFF leader Julius Malema says Winnie Madikizela Mandela asked the Economic Freedom Fighter leaders to return to the ANC, but he questioned to which ANC they should return.
Malema, who was seen as her son, delivered a tribute to Madikizela-Mandela during her official funeral on Saturday.
"Mama, you said to us we must come back to the ANC. We heard you. But which ANC do we go to? (The ANC) of the same people who sold you out.? Of the same people who were ready to give you to the enemy? Mama why did you leave us," Malema asked.
He gave examples of where Madikizela-Mandela was wronged, including when she was prevented from paying tribute at former ANC Youth League leader Peter Mokaba's funeral. He said those who had wronged her were among her mourners on Saturday.
"Life is so unfair ma, we see these people among us," Malema said, asking her how they should be treated.
"We see you in your beautiful suits, you betrayed us. Sellouts, we see you," Malema said.
"Mama, the widows of Marikana are still in tears . What must we tell them ma. We together with you promised them a quiet visit. What must I tell them? What about those who killed the husbands of Marikana widows for selfish profits? What must we tell them? Tell us ma - give us a sign," Malema said.
He had given president Cyril Ramaphosa the assurance that no one would disrespect him at her funeral, as that would amount to also disrespecting Madikizela-Mandela, as he was her president and leader of her ANC.
Malema greeted all of the former presidents attending her official funeral service, including Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Mothlanthe, but not former president Jacob Zuma, who had also attended the funeral.
Earlier on Saturday morning Zuma was also booed out of some quarters in the stadium, echoing the boos he had received at Nelson Mandela’s memorial service in 2014.
The thousands of mourners attending the funeral services was a sea of people dressed in the green, gold and black of the ANC, and the red of the Economic Freedom Fighters.
Madikizela Mandela’s daughter Zenani Mandela-Dlamini, flanked by her sister Zindzi, also launched a blisterinig attack on those who had come out after her death to counter the negative narrative about her.
Zenani specifically referred to former police commissioner George Fivaz who had indicated in an interview with broadcaster eNCA that there was no evidence that Madikizela-Mandela had ordered the murder of Stompie Seipei, saying she was "particularly angered", by this.
"Praising her now when she is gone, shows what hypocrites you are. Why didn’t you do the same of her male counterparts, and reminded the world of the many crimes they committed before they were called saints," Mandela said to massive cheers from the crowd.
She said the battle for SA’s freedom was not "some polite picnic in which you arrived armed with your best behavior."
Zenzani said, looking at how the narrative about her mother was told, it became clear that SA and the world holds men and women to different standard of morality. Much of what my mom was asked to account for, is simply ignored when it was done by her male counterparts," Zenzani said.
