Cyril Ramaphosa slips on his sneakers for Lenasia’s Gandhi Walk

The aim of the 12km walk is to ‘promote community awareness to change attitudes and behaviours towards climate change and greener living’

13 April 2018 - 17:18 Naledi Shange
President Cyril Ramaphosa led members of the public on his morning walk from Gugulethu to Athlone, Cape Town, February 20 2018. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/ SUNDAY TIMES

From 5km power walks to 12km fun walks‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a mission to recruit others to join him in improving their fitness.

A statement from the Presidency on Thursday said Ramaphosa was planning to participate in the annual 12km Gandhi Walk in Lenasia‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Sunday.

"The walk is organised annually as a fundraiser by the Gandhi Walk Committee (GWC), to create a fun, social platform for nation building‚ good health and promote community awareness‚" the Presidency said.

"The central theme for Gandhi Walk 2018 is ‘going green’, aimed to champion social change and promote community awareness to change attitudes and behaviours towards climate change and greener living."

The walk starts at the Gandhi Hall at 9am.

Just days after assuming his role as President and while handling serious matters such as the state of the nation address and the budget speech‚ Ramaphosa remained consistent in his morning walks along Cape Town’s Sea Point promenade.

Some also started hitting the trail‚ hoping to snap pictures with him.

In Gugulethu, about 100 people joined him on his morning walk from the Sports Centre to the Athlone Stadium. He said he was on a mission to "get SA fit" in 2018.

