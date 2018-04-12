He said SA and the ANC owed Madikizela-Mandela a “big apology” for not providing her with the necessary protection when she appeared before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1997 amid allegations of murder.

“Today we experience the same with former president Jacob Zuma‚ where his own organisation disowned him with allegations of charges [in] the arms deal during a time when he was MEC of KwaZulu-Natal‚” Ngcobo said.

He accused the ANC of failing to defend Zuma “like they failed to support mama Winnie during the TRC”.

“The ANC makes us believe in moral regeneration and social cohesion‚ which is good for our society‚ and they also made us forgive whites who killed our brothers and sisters during apartheid but fail to apply it on their comrades. Zimbabwe never prosecuted its former president.”

Thursday’s memorial service will take place in the Moses Mabhida People’s Park in Durban. It was initially scheduled to be held separately by the ANC‚ eThekwini municipality, Nicsa and the Commission on Religious Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal‚ but the parties decided to collaborate and host the memorial service together.