Tributes pour in for ANC’s Zola Skweyiya

12 April 2018 - 06:04 Theto Mahlakoana
Zola Skweyiya in 2008. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Leaders of the ANC and opposition party politicians on Wednesday paid tribute to late veteran politician Dr Zola Skweyiya, who has been described as a champion of the poor and an exemplary leader.

Skweyiya was a member of the country’s first democratic cabinet in 1994 as minister of public service and administration and took up the social development portfolio in 1999. There he was responsible for establishing the state’s social security agency.

He died while in a Pretoria hospital on Wednesday morning after a long illness.

The ANC, still mourning the death of one of its most notable stalwarts, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, said it was saddened to once again be dipping its banners in mourning.

Skweyiya was a founding member of the ANC’s constitutional committee in 1986 and went on to take part in the country’s constitutional negotiations during the Codesa process.

He also served as a high commissioner in the UK and Northern Ireland and on his return remained active in the ANC’s veteran structures, according to the party.

Albie Sachs said on behalf of the Oliver and Adelaide Tambo Foundation that Skweyiya had a strong, independent mind and was a person of generosity.

"If ever there was a stalwart it was Zola Skweyiya. When Oliver Tambo established the ANC’s constitutional committee in 1986 … Dr Zola Skweyiya was its deputy chair."

Skweyiya’s family spokesman, Dr Khulu Mbatha, said many ANC leaders and members, including party president Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Thabo Mbeki, had planned to visit him in hospital on Wednesday.

Details of his memorial service and funeral would be made available later in the week, Mbatha said.

Another ANC struggle veteran, Zola Skweyiya, dies

From student activism, through exile, to 10 years in the post-apartheid Cabinet, Skweyiya’s life was devoted to the party he joined in 1956
1 day ago

