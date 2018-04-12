Reducing corporate tax alone may not be sustainable, says Davis Tax Committee

A reduction in the corporate tax rate on its own is not sustainable in the current economic climate, the Davis Tax Committee has concluded in its final report on company tax in SA.

SA’s corporate income tax rate of 28% is higher than that of its trading partners and neighbours, which critics say contributes to lower economic competitiveness.

However, the committee has recommended that a detailed review be undertaken of the cost-benefit of each corporate tax incentive with a view to removing inefficient incentives that do not achieve their objectives. This mechanism could effectively be used to reduce the overall corporate income tax rate or other "tax handles".

The committee examined the efficiency of SA’s corporate income tax system structure. It also looked into tax avoidance; tax incentives to promote developmental objectives; and the average (marginal) and effective corporate income tax rates in the various sectors of the economy.

In making its proposals, the committee took into account the current and future outlook for the economy characterised by weak growth, high unemployment and inequality.

"In the current context of low economic growth, it is critically important to ensure taxes are raised in a manner that is, inter alia, least disruptive to economic growth and employment," it said.

The report highlighted some of the common obstacles to investment that have been noted in its review, namely the reliability of electricity supply, labour relations, and policy uncertainty. Only once these factors were addressed could a decreased corporate income tax viably assist in attracting investment and stimulating growth.

"It was also established that countries that attract foreign direct investment by offering lower tax rates are not necessarily more competitive than countries with high tax rates. The competitiveness of a tax system cannot, therefore, only be judged by rates, incentives or even by reference to the overall tax burden.

"In order to have a tax system that contributes to a competitive economy, it is necessary to focus on the quality of the tax system by ensuring tax evasion is reduced and that the principles of efficiency and neutrality are adhered to in the treatment of corporate groups."

In considering a reduction in the corporate tax rate, account had to be taken of the different allowances and exemption regimes. The committee referred to several World Bank reports on SA’s tax system, which found that, while its statutory corporate tax rate might be somewhat higher than that other countries, the system overall was not a major deterrent to investment.