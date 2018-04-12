Parties unite to celebrate Winnie
There was an unusual display of camaraderie among political parties on Wednesday as South Africans gathered to celebrate the life of ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
At the Orlando Stadium, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte recognised opposition political parties in her address, while in Brandfort in the Free State, EFF leader Julius Malema opened his address with the words, "Viva DA, viva".
This was after the DA’s embattled Cape Town mayor, Patricia de Lille, had delivered a moving tribute to Madikizela-Mandela. Malema followed this with a salute to the governing party, crying "Viva ANC, viva" before saluting his own party.
De Lille, under fire in her own party, hit out at "plastic politicians", who she said were in it for their "stomachs" and not the people.
The life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was celebrated at her official memorial on April 11 2018 at Orlando stadium in Soweto. The struggle icon died on April 2 2018.
She said that Madikizela-Mandela did not distinguish between political affiliation, but was there for all South Africans.
Madikizela-Mandela will be buried at the Fourways Memo-rial Park cemetery on Saturday.
Deputy President David Mabuza delivered a poetic tribute to her in Orlando, saying Madikizela-Mandela fought a good fight. Duarte hit out at the struggle stalwart’s detractors. She also said radical economic transformation, adopted by the ANC at its Nasrec conference in December, was “here to stay”.
In Brandfort, EFF supporters packed the Majwemasweu Stadium as the party remembered Madikilzela-Mandela, who was banished to the small Free State town in 1977.
Malema said the youth of the area needed colleges and workers needed shares in the mines.
De Lille spoke about her “comrade” in Parliament. She said that all those criticising Madikizela-Mandela did not criticise apartheid.
“You know what I learnt from Mama Winnie, that politics is not for sissies (sic)…. When you are in politics there are no rules for men, there are no rules for women, there are just rules. And she played by the rules and she played the game better than most of them.
“She wasn’t the type of politician that when you hit her on the one cheek, she gives the other; she klapped you back,” she said. “But today you have a lot of plastic politicians who are there for their stomach, who are not there for the people of our country.”
Malema said to pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela, one needed to just respect a woman. He said if she had been allowed to contest elections in 1997, “we would not have [Jacob] Zuma today”.
Malema said Madikizela-Mandela should have been SA’s first woman president but now the first female president would come from the EFF.
He said there would be no chaos at Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral, as predicted by ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe.
Malema lashed out at the ANC leader, saying Mantashe did not know her as he only joined the ANC in 1992 and had never been in jail.
“Today, she is called chaos by arrivalists … by those who only know factional politics. Gwede says at this funeral you mustn’t organise chaos … we won’t be there … we have no time for cowards,” he said.
