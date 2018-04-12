Parties unite to celebrate Winnie

De Lille spoke about her “comrade” in Parliament. She said that all those criticising Madikizela-Mandela did not criticise apartheid.

“You know what I learnt from Mama Winnie, that politics is not for sissies (sic)…. When you are in politics there are no rules for men, there are no rules for women, there are just rules. And she played by the rules and she played the game better than most of them.

“She wasn’t the type of politician that when you hit her on the one cheek, she gives the other; she klapped you back,” she said. “But today you have a lot of plastic politicians who are there for their stomach, who are not there for the people of our country.”

Malema said to pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela, one needed to just respect a woman. He said if she had been allowed to contest elections in 1997, “we would not have [Jacob] Zuma today”.

Malema said Madikizela-Mandela should have been SA’s first woman president but now the first female president would come from the EFF.

He said there would be no chaos at Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral, as predicted by ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe.

Malema lashed out at the ANC leader, saying Mantashe did not know her as he only joined the ANC in 1992 and had never been in jail.

“Today, she is called chaos by arrivalists … by those who only know factional politics. Gwede says at this funeral you mustn’t organise chaos … we won’t be there … we have no time for cowards,” he said.